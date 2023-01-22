Kirk exited Saturday's divisional-round game at Kansas City due to a knee injury, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Kirk remained on the turf after a pass directed his way by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jaguars trainers evaluated Kirk's left leg on the field before assisting him off the field and directing him to the sideline tent, where he was diagnosed with a knee issue. If he's unable to return, he'll end the divisional round with six catches (on 13 targets) for 47 yards and one touchdown to go with an 18-yard carry.