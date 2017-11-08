Grant carried the ball four times for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Bengals.

Grant has 11 touches for 54 total yards in the last two games with Leonard Fournette out, first with an ankle injury and then for disciplinary matters. The total matches Grant's total from the first six games of the season. Grant managed just six offensive snaps on Sunday, with Fournette is expected back in the lineup against the Chargers expect even those limited reps to be diminished.