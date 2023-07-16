Engram agreed to a three-year, $42.5 million contract with the Jaguars on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Engram sat out the Jaguars' offseason program after being assigned the franchise tag for $11.35 million, but the two sides reached a long-team deal that gives the 2017 first-round pick job security and a hefty raise before Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. The 28-year-old joined Jacksonville on a one-year deal ahead of the 2022 campaign and finished with 73 receptions for 766 yards -- both career highs. With Calvin Ridley now in town and Travis Etienne fully healthy, Engram's target share might drop a bit, but the tight end is still expected to be a vital part of Jacksonville's passing attack in 2023.