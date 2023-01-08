Engram caught all four passes for 27 yards during Saturday's 20-16 win against the Titans.

After managing just one reception during a Week 17 win at Houston, Engram bounced back somewhat in a regular-season finale in which quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 212 yards. With the help of two 100-yard performances Weeks 14 and 16, Engram also ended the campaign with career bests in catches (73) and receiving yards (766). The Jaguars clinched the AFC South with this Week 18 win, so he and his teammates will focus on hosting a wild-card round matchup next Saturday, Sunday or Monday.