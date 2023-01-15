Engram recorded seven receptions on 11 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-30 wild-card round win over the Chargers.

Engram racked up double-digit targets for the third time in his last six games and took advantage to put up big gains of 24, 21 and 16 yards. He also began Jacksonville's comeback effort with a nine-yard touchdown catch just before halftime. Engram has been a boom-bust option -- he's topped 100 yards in three of his last six games but has under 30 yards twice in that span -- of late but the Jaguars' offense will likely have to take to the air often with likely potential matchups against the Chiefs or Bills in the AFC divisional round.