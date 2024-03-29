The Jaguars signed Oluokun to a four-year, $45 million contract extension Friday.

Oluokun's new deal reportedly includes $22.5 million guaranteed at signing, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. In his last three seasons Oluokun has racked up 192, 184 and 173 total tackles, making him one of the most feared interior linebackers in the league. Now heading into his age-29 season, Oluokun figures to remain a high-end IDP fantasy asset.