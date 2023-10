Agnew received no targets, returned one kickoff for 53 yards and returned one punt for six yards during Sunday's 37-20 win against the Colts.

The 28-year-old played 20 offensive snaps as Jacksonville's No. 3 wideout with Zay Jones (knee) unavailable but went without a target for the second straight game. Agnew caught four passes for 49 yards in Week 3, but in four other games this season he has just one reception for five yards and three carries for minus-one yard.