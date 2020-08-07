Shenault is making a strong impression on Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, who referred to the rookie as "a freak" and praised his route running, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

Coach Doug Marrone discussed Shenault's versatility after the 2020 draft, noting that the second-round pick could even see snaps in the backfield or as a flex tight end. The path to Year 1 fantasy value probably requires a regular role at one of the three WR spots, which could be a bit tricky with Chris Conley, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole also in the mix to see playing time alongside top dog DJ Chark. The Jaguars should find a way to get Shenault some touches, but even a strong showing throughout training camp wouldn't necessarily put him in a top-three role out of the gate.