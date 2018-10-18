Fournette (hamstring) did not practice Thursday.

Fournette last suited up Sept. 30 and he's trending toward being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans. In that scenario, T.J. Yeldon (foot/ankle) would once again be in line to head the Jaguars' backfield this weekend, with Jamaal Charles on hand to serve in a complementary role.

