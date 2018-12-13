Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Clear of injury report

Dareus (illness) is not listed on the Jaguars' injury report Wednesday.

Dareus played a season-low 19 snaps in last Thursday's loss to the Titans as he was forced to exit the game due to illness. The 28-year-old appears fully recovered and should resume his starting role at defensive tackle for Week 15.

