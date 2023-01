Jones recorded two catches (on six targets) for 29 yards during Saturday's 20-16 win versus the Titans.

After posting no more than 22 yards in five consecutive games following a Week 11 bye, Jones paced all Jaguars with 61 yards and seven targets last Sunday in Houston. His Week 18 performance thus is in line with his recent standard, Week 17 aside, but at the very least the Jaguars were able to clinch the AFC South title, meaning he's on pace for action in the wild-card round next weekend.