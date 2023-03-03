The Jaguars are expected to release or trade Griffin (back) in the near future, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Griffin is well-regarded as a cover corner in the league, but he managed to play only five games in 2022 due to a combination of hip and back injuries. Further, the Jaguars will save $13.1 million in cap space by releasing him, a cap hit that may also deter other teams from trading for him. If Griffin hits free agency, he's likely to be among the most coveted corners on the market.
