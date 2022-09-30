Griffin (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Griffin landed on the injury report last Friday due to a hip issue and ultimately was sidelined for the team's Week 3 win over the Chargers. He was limited at practices throughout the week and will have a chance to return in Week 4. However, if Griffin is ruled out again, Darious Williams and Chris Claybrooks would be in line for expanded roles against Philadelphia.
