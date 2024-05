The Jaguars signed Edmunds to a contract Thursday.

Edmunds began the 2023 campaign as a starter for Philadelphia before being dealt to the Titans in Week 7, where his opportunities grew more inconsistent. Across nine games with the Titans he handled over 50 percent of defensive snaps on just one occasion, but contributed heavily on special teams. Now, Edmunds likely profiles to head into the 2024 season as a depth player for Jacksonville.