Lawrence (toe) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
Lawrence has been a fixture on Jacksonville injury reports since spraining his left big toe in a blowout loss to the Lions in Week 13, but there's little doubt that he'll be available to make his postseason debut this Saturday against the Chargers in the wild-card round. While managing the injury for the past five weeks, Lawrence has piloted Jacksonville to a 5-0 record and has completed 67.9 percent of his throws for 7.6 yards per attempt, eight touchdowns and two interceptions to go along with 80 yards and two scores on the ground.
