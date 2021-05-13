Lawrence (shoulder) is scheduled to participate in the Jaguars' rookie minicamp this month, but the team will likely limit his activity, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Rapoport, the Jaguars will restrict the amount of reps Lawerence handles mostly as a precaution while he continues to recover from February surgery to address a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder). The No. 1 overall pick should be free of restrictions for the start of training camp, when he'll stake his claim to the starting role over incumbent Gardner Minshew.