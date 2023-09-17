Rodgers is targeting a return to action during the playoffs after undergoing an innovative surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles to repair his torn left Achilles' tendon, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network report.

Achilles tears have historically been season-ending injuries, with Rams running back Cam Akers -- who needed just under five months to recover from surgery in 2021 -- having thus far staged the fastest known recovery from the injury. Rodgers is hopeful to match or beat that five-month recovery timeline, which would fall just under a week before Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. According to the report, Rodgers and the Jets are optimistic that he'll be in store for an accelerated rehab after his surgery included a procedure to place an internal bridge or "speed bridge" into the ruptured Achilles. The speed bridge is designed to better protect the repaired tendon and open the door for a return from surgery in as little as four months, though there are no guarantees, given that the procedure is a relatively novel one. In addition, Rodgers is expected to receive platelet-rich plasma injections to aid in accelerating the healing process. In a best-case scenario, Rodgers could be ready to play by mid-January, but that probably isn't an outcome the Jets are banking on, even if they claim a playoff spot.