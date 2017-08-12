Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Expected to play Saturday
Stewart (groin) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Titans.
Stewart likely would've been held out Saturday if the groin injury that limited him early on in training camp was still a problem. Fortunately, he appears to be ready to go and should see plenty of reps as the Jets look to solidify their receiving corps ahead of the regular season.
