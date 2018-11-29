Stewart was released from the Raiders' practice squad Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Stewart was released from Oakland's practice squad to make room for fellow wideout Johnny Holton. The 2017 third-round pick showed some flashes in his rookie season with the Jets, during which time he caught six passes for 82 yards and rushed seven times for 27 yards, so it's conceivable that he could find a depth role elsewhere in the league. Stewart has also seen usage as a kick returner, and could latch on somewhere in a special-teams capacity.

More News
Our Latest Stories