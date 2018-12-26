Stewart signed with the Redskins practice squad Wednesday.

Stewart spent time with the Jets and Raiders practice squads this season, and he now has a new team. The 2017 third-round pick played in 15 games for the Jets last year, hauling in six passes for 82 yards. The Redskins will likely get a good look at Stewart to decide if he'd be worth extending a chance to in the offeseason.

