ArDarius Stewart: Finds another practice squad
Stewart signed with the Redskins practice squad Wednesday.
Stewart spent time with the Jets and Raiders practice squads this season, and he now has a new team. The 2017 third-round pick played in 15 games for the Jets last year, hauling in six passes for 82 yards. The Redskins will likely get a good look at Stewart to decide if he'd be worth extending a chance to in the offeseason.
More News
-
ArDarius Stewart: Released from practice squad•
-
ArDarius Stewart: Joins Oakland's practice squad•
-
ArDarius Stewart: Let go from practice squad•
-
ArDarius Stewart: Placed on practice squad injured list•
-
ArDarius Stewart: Waived by Jets•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Roster spot in jeopardy with suspension over•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
If you're playing into Week 17, you need to know who is available before you lock in your lineup....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...