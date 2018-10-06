ArDarius Stewart: Let go from practice squad
The Jets released Stewart from the practice squad Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Stewart suited up 15 games for the Jets last season and made six catches for 82 yards. He was handed a two-game ban over the summer for violating the league's substance-abuse policy and hasn't touched the playing field in 2018.
