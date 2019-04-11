Stewart was arrested Thursday in Alabama for carrying a firearm without a permit, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Stewart never panned out as a third-round draft pick with the Jets and the Alabama product was ultimately let go prior to the 2018 season shortly after being reinstated from a PED suspension. He'll probably find it even harder to find a new job if he receives disciplinary punishment from the league.

