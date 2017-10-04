Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Not targeted in win
Stewart was not targeted in Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over Jacksonville.
Stewart started the season with five targets in Week 1, but has just one target since. Stewart's early value was in a lack of talent in New York. Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, and Jeremy Kerley have all since proven reliable in a Jets offense that is doing very well in the running game. Stewart, in turn, shouldn't be getting many passes coming his way.
