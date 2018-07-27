Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Officially suspended two games
Stewart was officially suspended two games Friday due to a violation of the league's policy on substances of abuse, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
As speculated last week, Stewart has tested positive for a banned substance and is officially ineligible to play in the first two games of the season. Given the stiff competition taking place within the team's crowded receiving corps, this infraction could put Stewart in jeopardy of losing his roster spot. With that said, the receiver's ability to contribute on kick returns could make him a priority for Jets coaches to keep around.
More News
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Facing two-game suspension•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Should be safe for 2018•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Struggles through rookie season•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Minimal role in Sunday's loss•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Catches lone target in loss to Bucs•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Active Week 10•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Cook
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...