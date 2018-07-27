Stewart was officially suspended two games Friday due to a violation of the league's policy on substances of abuse, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

As speculated last week, Stewart has tested positive for a banned substance and is officially ineligible to play in the first two games of the season. Given the stiff competition taking place within the team's crowded receiving corps, this infraction could put Stewart in jeopardy of losing his roster spot. With that said, the receiver's ability to contribute on kick returns could make him a priority for Jets coaches to keep around.