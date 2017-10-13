Play

Jets' Bilal Powell: Game-time decision

Powell (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Powell -- who did not practice Friday -- is viewed as a game-time decision for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but regardless of his status for the contest, which is decidedly cloudy, the Jets' Week 6 backfield will be bolstered by the slated return to action of Matt Forte, who practiced fully Friday.

