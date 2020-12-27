Berrios caught all three of his targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Browns.

Berrios scored from 43 yards out on a pass thrown by fellow wide receiver Jamison Crowder. The touchdown was Berrios' third of the season and first since Week 3. His contributions have been sporadic despite ample opportunities due to injuries to New York's other wide receivers, but Berrios should continue to run some routes on offense while also working as a return man on special teams in Week 17 against the Patriots team that originally selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 draft.