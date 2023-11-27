Berrios failed to secure his only target during Friday's 34-13 win over the Jets.
Berrios made an impact in the return game, fielding both kickoffs and punts, but his involvement in the passing game remains marginal despite handling 54 percent of offensive snaps. He remains an ancillary option for Miami heading into a Week 13 matchup at Washington.
