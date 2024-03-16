Berrios signed a one-year contract worth up to $3 million with the Dolphins on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPNreports.

Berrios tallied just seven receptions for 44 yards in the Dolphins' final nine contests, which is surprising given he played at minimum 40 percent of the offensive snaps in every contest. Expect the veteran to primarily be the team's return man once again, a role that allowed him to tally nearly 700 total return yards last season.