Berrios returned one kick for 10 yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bills.

Berrios was active for Sunday's game despite being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, but he didn't play any offensive snaps. The 2018 sixth-round pick appears locked in as the Jets' No. 5 wide receiver, though he's still listed as the team's top punt returner.

