Perriman (knee) isn't practicing Tuesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Last week, coach Adam Gase said he expected Perriman to resume practicing Saturday. It's now been three days since that target, with only 12 days to go before a Week 1 game at Buffalo. There's still time for Perriman to recover from his supposedly minor knee injury, but Jets fans and fantasy managers alike have some justification to feel concerned. With Denzel Mims (hamstring) also absent, the likes of Chris Hogan and Josh Malone have seen first-team reps alongside Jamison Crowder.