Perriman was held out of Sunday's practice due to an unspecified injury, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

While the Jets haven't provided any specifics on Perriman's issue, Brian Costello of the New York Post relays that the wideout was able to ride on a stationary bike on the side of the practice field, suggesting that his injury isn't overly serious. With Perriman, Denzel Mims (hamstring) and Vyncint Smith (core-muslce injury) ali sitting out practice Sunday, Josh Malone and Jeff Smith stepped in as the first-team wideout alongside slot specialist Jamison Crowder.