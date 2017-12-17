Jets' Bryce Petty: Throws touchdown in loss
Petty completed 19 of 39 passes for 179 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 31-19 loss to the Saints. He also rushed twice for 16 yards.
The Baylor product completed just half of his 14 pass attempts in the first half for a mere 46 yards, and the touchdown came late in fourth quarter with the Saints playing back to protect a two-score lead. The second-year pro's line wasn't as bad as it looks, however, as the first interception came off of a deflection, and the second was a Hail Mary on the final play of the game. He will have an even tougher test in Week 16 at home against the Chargers.
More News
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 15 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...