Petty completed 19 of 39 passes for 179 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 31-19 loss to the Saints. He also rushed twice for 16 yards.

The Baylor product completed just half of his 14 pass attempts in the first half for a mere 46 yards, and the touchdown came late in fourth quarter with the Saints playing back to protect a two-score lead. The second-year pro's line wasn't as bad as it looks, however, as the first interception came off of a deflection, and the second was a Hail Mary on the final play of the game. He will have an even tougher test in Week 16 at home against the Chargers.

