The Dolphins waived Petty (oblique) from injured reserve Tuesday, Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press reports.

Petty was claimed off waivers by Miami in May, but failed to beat out Brock Osweiler and David Fales and was subsequently put on IR with an oblique issue. Petty is now free to sign elsewhere, though the list of potential suitors may be in short supply. The former fourth-round pick in 2015 has completed just 53.1 percent of his passes and has thrown 10 interceptions in 10 career games.

