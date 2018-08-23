Dolphins' Bryce Petty: Sitting out practice Thursday
Petty (oblique) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Petty is battling David Fales and Brock Osweiler to be Ryan Tannehill's backup, so getting healthy for Saturday's exhibition game against the Ravens is crucial for his chances. The fourth-year pro has completed nine of 13 passes for 111 yards, one touchdown and one interception through two preseason games.
