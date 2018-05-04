Petty was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins on Friday.

After the quarterback room became far too crowded in New York, Petty was let go Thursday, but the former Baylor standout landed on his feet with the Dolphins one day later. Miami doesn't currently possess much appealing depth at quarterback behind starter Ryan Tannehill (knee), as Brock Osweiller and David Fales were initially expected to fight for the backup job this offseason. Petty will now be thrown into the mix and should be given a legitimate chance to make the team's final roster, perhaps even as a No. 3 option if the Dolphins elect to keep an extra body at the position.