Uzomah (leg) will begin training camp on the PUP list, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The tight end suffered an apparent right leg injury last month and will thus begin training camp on the PUP list. As a result, Uzomah is not currently allowed to practice, but can be activated at any time. Once he returns to the field, Uzomah will be in line to reclaim his role in a Jets TE corps led by Tyler Conklin, which also includes Jeremy Ruckert and Zack Kuntz.