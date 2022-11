Wilson is in line for another game as New York's clear No. 1 wide receiver with Corey Davis (knee) having been ruled out for a third straight game, Ethan Greenberg and John Pullano of the Jets' official site report.

Wilson has thrived since Davis went down, racking up 115 yards in Week 8 and 92 receiving yards in Week 9 prior to the Jets' Week 10 bye. The 115-yard game came against the Patriots, whom the rookie first-round pick will face again Sunday, this time on the road.