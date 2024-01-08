Speaking with the media Monday, Wilson said his neck is fine after he was forced to leave Sunday's Week 18 win over the Patriots, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Wilson took a glancing blow to the head from Jabrill Peppers in the season finale, exiting after playing just 38 offensive snaps. Wilson underwent evaluation for a concussion and was diagnosed with a neck issue. It doesn't sound like he's dealing with anything significant, and Wilson should have a normal offseason after catching 95 passes for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns on 168 targets this season. Wilson's 168 targets were the fourth-most in the NFL, trailing only CeeDee Lamb, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill. Getting Aaron Rodgers (Achilles') back healthy for 2024 will be huge for Wilson's efficiency and touchdown upside.