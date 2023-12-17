Wilson caught three of four targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Dolphins.

Wilson finished with a season-low target total and posted his second-fewest receiving yards, one week after notching season highs with 14 targets and 108 receiving yards. Starting quarterback Zach Wilson (head) exited in the second quarter, and things didn't get any better after backup Trevor Siemian came in under center, as Wilson's 29 receiving yards actually tied for the team lead. With Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) unlikely to come back this season now that the Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention, Wilson will likely continue to be hindered by poor quarterback play in Week 16 against the Commanders.