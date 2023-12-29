Wilson brought in five of 10 targets for 50 yards in the Jets' 37-20 loss to the Browns on Thursday night. He also netted minus-1 yard on his only carry.

Wilson led the Jets in receiving yards and targets, although that didn't add up to much in terms of fantasy production. The talented receiver was once again the victim of a heavy dose of dink-and-dunk passing by Trevor Siemian, who averaged only 5.8 yards per attempt. Wilson did cross the 1,000-yard mark for the second time in as many seasons with Thursday night's production, and he'll head into the Week 18 regular-season finale on Jan. 7 against the Patriots needing seven receptions to reach the 100-catch mark.