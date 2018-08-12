Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Concussion confirmed
Coach Todd Bowles confirmed that Crowell suffered a concussion during Friday's preseason game against the Falcons, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The Jets are without three running backs at the moment: Crowell for an undetermined amount of time, Elijah McGuire (foot) through at least mid-September and Thomas Rawls with an unknown injury. There's no telling when Crowell will gain clearance for practice or games, but Bilal Powell is the clear-cut No. 1 back at the moment in New York, with Trenton Cannon acting as the top healthy reserve option.
