Crowell rushed for 40 yards on 13 carries and added 12 yards on two catches during Sunday's 42-34 win over Indianapolis.

There wasn't too much else to go but down after last week's monster showing against Denver, but that didn't make his outing against the Colts any prettier. Crowell has run very hot and very cold thus far this season. In games against Detroit and Denver, he averaged an incredible 12.8 yards per carry. He's averaging just 2.4 yards per carry in his other four games. It doesn't seem too promising that he has a Detroit or Denver-like performance on Sunday against a stingy Minnesota run defense giving up just 4.0 yards per carry.