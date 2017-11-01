Jets' Jamal Adams: Quiet in loss
Adams recorded four solo tackles in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.
Adams tackle total tied for his second lowest on the season. However, the rookie was one of four Jets defenders to play all 66 snaps, and he figures to continue being heavily involved on the defense going forward.
