Jets' Jamison Crowder: Quiet again without starting QB
Crowder caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 31-6 loss to Philadelphia.
Crowder caught 14 balls from Sam Darnold in Week 1, but he has just eight catches in three games since as Darnold has sat out with mononucleosis. The slot receiver isn't a viable option until Darnold returns, but that could happen as soon as New York's next game, which is a Week 6 meeting with the Cowboys.
