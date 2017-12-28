Williams (back) sat out of Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of NJ.com reports.

Williams has missed parts of his last two contests with a concussion and now a back injury. The third-year pro has still been able to produce modest numbers, with 45 tackles (21 solo) and two sacks through 15 games. However, he'll likely need some sort of practice participation to avoid missing his first game since entering the league.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories