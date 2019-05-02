Falk was claimed off waivers by the Jets on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Barely a day after being waived by the Dolphins, Falk is reunited with head coach Adam Gase in New York. The Washington State product was inactive for four games in Miami last season before going on injured reserve with a wrist injury. Falk was waived Wednesday without an injury tag, which suggests that he is now healthy.

