Jets' Matt Forte: Approaching return to action
Forte (hamstring) participated in position drills during Monday's practice, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.
Forte missed New York's preseason opener while treating a hamstring problem, but the veteran seems to be making strong progress in his recovery. Although Forte is yet to return to team drills, his individual work Monday is reason for encouragement. Along with Forte, backfield partner Bilal Powell (neck) also took part in the Jets' running-back drills to start this week.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....