Jets' Matt Forte: Approaching return to action

Forte (hamstring) participated in position drills during Monday's practice, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

Forte missed New York's preseason opener while treating a hamstring problem, but the veteran seems to be making strong progress in his recovery. Although Forte is yet to return to team drills, his individual work Monday is reason for encouragement. Along with Forte, backfield partner Bilal Powell (neck) also took part in the Jets' running-back drills to start this week.