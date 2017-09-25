Play

Jets' Matt Forte: Avoids broken toe

An X-ray on Forte's toe came back negative, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Forte missed the closing stages of Sunday's 20-6 win over the Dolphins, finishing with eight carries for 25 yards as part of a three-headed backfield. Any absence would free up additional playing time and touches for Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire.

