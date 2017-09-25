Jets' Matt Forte: Avoids broken toe
An X-ray on Forte's toe came back negative, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Forte missed the closing stages of Sunday's 20-6 win over the Dolphins, finishing with eight carries for 25 yards as part of a three-headed backfield. Any absence would free up additional playing time and touches for Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire.
More News
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...