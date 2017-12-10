Jets' Matt Forte: In uniform Sunday

Forte (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Forte, who was held out of Friday's practice, is out there if you need him Sunday, but given that he's in line to share work in the Jets' Week 14 backfield with Bilal Powell, as well as Elijah McGuire to a lesser degree, Forte is a speculative play, when also considering that he's been managing a knee issue.