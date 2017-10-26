Jets' Matt Forte: Limited at practice Thursday

Forte (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.

It remains to be seen if Forte's limitations Thursday were maintenance-related, or indicative of his knee flaring up. A return to a full practice session Friday on his part would confirm the former scenario.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 QB rankings

    Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 WR rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 RB rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...